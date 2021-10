Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 21:19 Hits: 2

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is defending the importance of climate change provisions in Democrats’ budget reconciliation package, saying as the youngest member of the progressive caucus, she will have to “live in this future.” In an...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/579178-ocasio-cortez-defends-climate-provisions-in-spending-bill-i-have-to-live-in