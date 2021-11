Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 22:03 Hits: 13

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill into law Monday that prohibits using certain restraints on dogs and makes doing so a crime in the State of Texas, according to ...

Read more https://thehill.com/legal/579204-texas-gov-abbott-signs-bill-regulating-leaving-dogs-tied-up-outside