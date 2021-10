Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 19:29 Hits: 0

NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett announced his exit from the news bureau on Thursday."This is my final week as fill-in anchor of the 2 p.m. hour on @MSNBC...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/578980-geoff-bennett-announces-exit-from-nbc-news