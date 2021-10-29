The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The skinny on the stripped-down reconciliation framework

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

President Biden presented House Democrats with a $1.75 trillion reconciliation framework this week. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down what was cut from the framework, the rift between progressive and moderate Democrats and what’s next for the reconciliation bill.

Show Notes:

The post The skinny on the stripped-down reconciliation framework appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/the-skinny-on-the-stripped-down-reconciliation-framework/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version