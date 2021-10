Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 13:25 Hits: 0

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had some sharp words for Facebook's decision to change its corporate name to Meta — a reference to a Facebook "metaverse." “Meta as in ‘we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/579070-ocasio-cortez-on-facebook-after-meta-rebrand-cancer-to-democracy