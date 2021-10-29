Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 15:45 Hits: 2

Kinzinger teases political future in retirement announcement

1 00:00:00,300 --> 00:00:05,670 >> There's little to no desire to bridge our differences and unity is no longer a 2 00:00:05,670 --> 00:00:11,010 word we use. It has also become increasingly obvious to me that in order to break the narrative I 3 00:00:11,010 --> 00:00:16,670 cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide. 4 00:00:16,670 --> 00:00:21,810 I want to make it clear. This isn't the end of my political future but the 5 00:00:21,810 --> 00:00:22,250 beginning.

