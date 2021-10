Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 13:07 Hits: 1

People who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to spread the delta variant within their household despite their vaccination status just as easily as unvaccinated individuals, a new study ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/579068-vaccinated-just-as-likely-to-spread-delta-variant-as-unvaccinated-study