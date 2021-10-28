Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 17:44 Hits: 5

Sanders calls out 'gaps' in infrastructure bill, signals House should hold off on vote

1 00:00:00,430 --> 00:00:05,910 >> Let me just say a few words. Number one I think for there is a vote 2 00:00:05,910 --> 00:00:11,880 in the house on the infrastructure bill. Members of the House have a right to know that 3 00:00:11,880 --> 00:00:18,420 50 U.S. senators are supporting a strong reconciliation 4 00:00:18,420 --> 00:00:24,600 bill. Number two I think if you look at the bill the president announced today it 5 00:00:24,600 --> 00:00:29,700 is probably the most consequential bill since the 1960s in terms of 6 00:00:29,700 --> 00:00:35,040 protecting the needs of working families our children the elderly the sick 7 00:00:35,040 --> 00:00:35,670 and the poor. 8 00:00:35,700 --> 00:00:41,580 >> It is a major major step forward. But clearly to my mind it has some major gaps 9 00:00:41,580 --> 00:00:46,710 in it. The American people are very very clear that they are sick and 10 00:00:46,710 --> 00:00:52,110 tired of paying the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. There is the 11 00:00:52,110 --> 00:00:58,110 best of my knowledge no language in math that takes on the pharmaceutical industry demands Medicare 12 00:00:58,110 --> 00:01:01,950 negotiating prices and lowers the costs of prescription drugs in America. 13 00:01:01,960 --> 00:01:07,410 >> That's a major problem in the bill. The second lacking is I'm glad to see that 14 00:01:07,410 --> 00:01:13,290 hearing aids were included as part of an expansion of Medicare. But 15 00:01:13,290 --> 00:01:18,510 I would very much like the American people would like to see eyeglasses and 16 00:01:18,510 --> 00:01:24,090 dental care. As well. So I think what we have to do now was first of all make 17 00:01:24,090 --> 00:01:29,940 sure that the before the tech vote takes place in the House to make sure that there 18 00:01:29,940 --> 00:01:34,580 is a very explicit legislative language. 19 00:01:34,680 --> 00:01:40,030 >> And second of all we continue to do our best to make this good bill even stronger. You had 20 00:01:40,030 --> 00:01:45,790 your support right now Senator. Well I'm going to do my best to make a good bill even stronger 21 00:01:45,790 --> 00:01:51,120 so I can't answer. I'm going to try to add more Medicare. Yeah yeah. Well I think there are a number of 22 00:01:51,120 --> 00:01:56,340 concerns like family medical leave. There's also a great concern but I'm glad that 23 00:01:56,340 --> 00:02:01,620 we were able to get a hearing aids which will be a have a real impact on millions of 24 00:02:01,620 --> 00:02:02,630 older people in America. 25 00:02:03,150 --> 00:02:09,310 >> But I think we're about to move forward to dental well as eyeglasses as well and the cost of prescription drugs. 26 00:02:10,320 --> 00:02:15,570 >> It is it is really outrageous that year after year members of Congress talk 27 00:02:15,570 --> 00:02:20,950 about the high cost of prescription drugs and yet year after year we are not able to do anything about the 28 00:02:20,950 --> 00:02:21,470 other children. 29 00:02:21,470 --> 00:02:26,850 >> Do you think the House passes. Do you need from Senators mansions. I don't think they need 30 00:02:26,850 --> 00:02:32,580 you know they are going to have the members of the house in my view are going to have to in insurance. What 31 00:02:32,580 --> 00:02:38,010 we have said is all of you know from day one that both of these bills are limited. I 32 00:02:38,010 --> 00:02:43,590 support the infrastructure bill. But I want to see a strong build 33 00:02:43,590 --> 00:02:44,950 back better bill as well. 34 00:02:44,950 --> 00:02:50,160 >> And they're linked together. So you don't want to see is the infrastructure bill passed and 35 00:02:50,160 --> 00:02:55,520 then not have the kind of bill back better bill that we need and that's why you need 50 36 00:02:55,520 --> 00:02:58,830 members onboard before there should be a vote. 37 00:02:58,830 --> 00:03:00,330 >> My view in the House. 38 00:03:00,330 --> 00:03:05,640 >> Speaker Pelosi wants to hold that tonight. So will members of the House have that assurance. I 39 00:03:05,640 --> 00:03:06,410 can't answer that. 40 00:03:06,420 --> 00:03:09,660 >> I honestly don't know. You're not on board with this framework as it's now drafted. 41 00:03:09,660 --> 00:03:15,120 >> I want to see the language. I want to see it included. And 42 00:03:15,120 --> 00:03:20,400 again I take it I know I know it's important to state that if you look at what's in this bill 43 00:03:20,400 --> 00:03:25,110 we are doing in this bill what has not been done in many many decades. 44 00:03:25,440 --> 00:03:30,660 >> In protecting the needs of working families with children our environment climate change. It is 45 00:03:30,660 --> 00:03:36,030 really quite consequential. But I think it needs to be improved and I would do my best. What was your message to House 46 00:03:36,030 --> 00:03:38,820 progressives. I just gave thank you very much for.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/10/28/sanders-calls-out-gaps-in-infrastructure-bill-signals-house-should-hold-off-on-vote-388524