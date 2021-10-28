Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021

Lawmaker grills Big Oil execs with M&Ms and bags of rice

1 00:00:00,360 --> 00:00:06,150 >> Miss Watkins Shell's 2020 annual report called for between 19 and twenty two billion dollars 2 00:00:06,150 --> 00:00:11,460 in near-term spending. I'm representing that with this container of announce each 3 00:00:11,460 --> 00:00:16,560 Eminem represents about 50 million dollars in spending. Miss Watkins how much is Shell said it 4 00:00:16,560 --> 00:00:22,450 will spend in the near term on oil gas and chemical operations. 5 00:00:22,520 --> 00:00:28,310 >> I think you just said we're going to be spending between 18 and 20 billion dollars this year. 6 00:00:28,310 --> 00:00:35,190 >> That's near term and total spending how much on oil gas and chemical operations we're 7 00:00:35,190 --> 00:00:38,030 going to be spending. 8 00:00:38,100 --> 00:00:43,550 >> Well according to your annual report you said you're going to spend 16 to 17 billion for oil 9 00:00:43,550 --> 00:00:50,150 gas and chemical with another 3 billion dollars for marketing. 10 00:00:50,150 --> 00:00:54,410 How much is Shell spending to spend on renewable energy. 11 00:00:54,770 --> 00:01:00,080 >> This year we'll be spending between 2 and 3 billion dollars to 1 3 billion on renewables and 12 00:01:00,080 --> 00:01:05,690 energy solutions. In your testimony you said quote meeting a demand for reliable 13 00:01:05,690 --> 00:01:10,760 energy while simultaneously addressing climate change is a huge undertaking and one of 14 00:01:10,760 --> 00:01:16,400 the defining challenges of our time. Shell has made these promises 15 00:01:16,400 --> 00:01:22,460 before. Shell pledged to spend 6 billion between 2017 and 2020 on renewable energy. 16 00:01:22,460 --> 00:01:25,790 >> How much of that did show actually spends. 17 00:01:25,790 --> 00:01:29,910 >> The answer is about half Miss Watkins. 18 00:01:29,930 --> 00:01:35,420 >> Does this look like a huge undertaking to you Congresswoman what 19 00:01:35,420 --> 00:01:40,730 I can tell you is that there needs to be both a demand and a supply of 20 00:01:40,730 --> 00:01:46,370 clean energy which is why we're working very closely with our customers so that that demand increases over 21 00:01:46,370 --> 00:01:48,660 time and we are reconciled. 22 00:01:48,680 --> 00:01:54,050 >> To me this does not look like an adequate response to one of the defining challenges of 23 00:01:54,050 --> 00:01:59,230 our time. This is greenwashing Shell is trying to 24 00:01:59,230 --> 00:02:05,080 fool people into thinking that addressing the climate crisis when when it's actually doing is to continue to 25 00:02:05,080 --> 00:02:10,610 put money into fossil fuels Mr. Summers. Do you recognize the 26 00:02:10,610 --> 00:02:15,830 following statement. Banning federal leasing and development on federal lands and waters would 27 00:02:15,830 --> 00:02:20,520 derail decades of US energy progress. 28 00:02:20,600 --> 00:02:26,340 >> I do. Congresswoman that's your statement. How many of the Department of Interior is approved and 29 00:02:26,340 --> 00:02:32,620 ready to drill permits are currently unused Congresswoman it 30 00:02:32,620 --> 00:02:37,840 takes a long time to develop these leases that I see. Mr. Summers I'm just 31 00:02:37,840 --> 00:02:44,240 asking how many permits are unused Congresswoman I think there's a fundamental misunderstanding 32 00:02:44,240 --> 00:02:47,840 as to how the reclaiming my time Mr. Summers. 33 00:02:47,840 --> 00:02:53,540 >> There are seven thousand seven hundred permits unused. How many acres of public land 34 00:02:53,540 --> 00:02:59,300 are already leased by fossil fuel companies and not even used yet just available 35 00:02:59,300 --> 00:03:01,670 for drilling whenever you decide. 36 00:03:02,930 --> 00:03:08,300 >> Congresswoman again I think you have a fundamental misunderstanding as to how this process works and 37 00:03:08,300 --> 00:03:11,750 the time and reclaiming my time reclaiming my time. 38 00:03:11,750 --> 00:03:17,000 >> The answer is thirteen point nine million acres to visualize how much land that 39 00:03:17,000 --> 00:03:22,820 is if each grain of rice one acre that would be four 40 00:03:22,820 --> 00:03:28,250 hundred and seventy nine pounds of rice the 41 00:03:28,250 --> 00:03:33,740 American Petroleum Institute even opposed pausing more leasing on our lands even sued 42 00:03:33,740 --> 00:03:38,870 to stop it because apparently this acreage wasn't enough Mr. White. 43 00:03:38,870 --> 00:03:43,360 If you serve on the American Petroleum Institute Executive Committee do you support a pause. 44 00:03:43,380 --> 00:03:49,670 >> A new oil and gas leases on federal land Congress on access to 45 00:03:49,670 --> 00:03:55,250 resource in this country is essential to ensure the energy security of 46 00:03:55,250 --> 00:04:00,710 our country and I think my title is in Lawler. Do you support a pause. 47 00:04:04,770 --> 00:04:10,290 >> The administration undoubtedly are. It's our hope that the that the pause 48 00:04:10,290 --> 00:04:13,220 in soon. We think it's important to go. 49 00:04:13,270 --> 00:04:19,020 >> We thank you for your answer. The answer there is no. Mr. Warren's Do you support a pause on new federal and gas leases 50 00:04:19,020 --> 00:04:24,760 no Miss Watkins do you support a pause a new federal and gas leases 51 00:04:24,760 --> 00:04:30,030 . No I do not. I think it's time for you already have thirteen point nine million acres. 52 00:04:30,030 --> 00:04:35,770 This is equivalent to Maryland and New Jersey combined. How much more do you need. How much more acreage 53 00:04:35,770 --> 00:04:36,310 you have. 54 00:04:36,310 --> 00:04:41,920 >> Two of our 50 states at a price that makes the Louisiana Purchase look like a rip off. You're not even using 55 00:04:41,920 --> 00:04:47,680 it. What more do you need. Iowa Colorado Virginia. Our public land belongs 56 00:04:47,680 --> 00:04:53,200 to the American people not to big oil. When you lobby and you sue so that you could take more 57 00:04:53,200 --> 00:04:54,490 of our public land. 58 00:04:54,610 --> 00:04:59,710 >> You're saying too much is never enough. The American people are 59 00:04:59,710 --> 00:05:03,010 tired of this charade I yield back.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/10/28/big-oil-hearing-katie-porter-388892