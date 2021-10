Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 23:32 Hits: 2

The Trump campaign team sent out an email Thursday offering "Let's Go Brandon" T-shirts in return for any campaign donation of $45 or more.The email reads in part: "You've probably heard it being chanted anywhere p...

Read more https://thehill.com/media/579039-trump-campaign-sells-lets-go-brandon-t-shirts