Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 02:02 Hits: 2

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) is trailing Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin by 8 points among likely voters in the latest Fox News poll, though the two remain in dead heat among registered v...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/579055-fox-poll-shows-youngkin-leading-mcauliffe-by-8-points-among-likely