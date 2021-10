Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 14:34 Hits: 8

The NAACP has issued a letter to the players associations for multiple pro sports leagues, calling on free agents to consider signing with teams not based in Texas over the organization's criticism of legislative ac...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/578893-naacp-calls-on-pro-athletes-to-avoid-signing-with-teams-in-texas