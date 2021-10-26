Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Sanders takes a hard line against demands by Manchin, Sinema

1 00:00:00,760 --> 00:00:06,630 >> If you ask the American people today what is most important to them. 2 00:00:06,630 --> 00:00:12,660 They're going to say two things. Number one they're sick and tired of being ripped off by the pharmaceutical industry 3 00:00:12,660 --> 00:00:18,510 . They think that it's insane that in some cases we pay 10 times more for the same drug as 4 00:00:18,510 --> 00:00:24,440 the people in other countries while they're still the pharmaceutical industry make 50 billion 5 00:00:24,440 --> 00:00:25,820 dollars profit. 6 00:00:26,550 --> 00:00:32,690 >> And right now has fifteen hundred paid lobbyists here in Washington 7 00:00:32,690 --> 00:00:38,990 to make sure we don't lower the cost of the prescription drugs. So to my mind any serious reconciliation 8 00:00:38,990 --> 00:00:44,180 bill must include real Medicare negotiations with 9 00:00:44,180 --> 00:00:49,580 the pharmaceutical industry to lower the cost of prescription drugs. That's probably the issue 10 00:00:49,580 --> 00:00:56,120 most on people's minds. Maybe the issue second most on people's minds is 11 00:00:56,120 --> 00:01:01,220 the understanding that it is really insane that in the wealthiest country in the history of the 12 00:01:01,220 --> 00:01:06,650 world we have tens of millions of Americans older Americans who 13 00:01:06,650 --> 00:01:10,780 have no teeth in their mouth who are unable to digest the food that they're eating. 14 00:01:10,850 --> 00:01:16,370 >> People who cannot hear and communicate with their grandkids because they have no hearing aids people unable to 15 00:01:16,370 --> 00:01:21,890 see well this is America. Richest country in the history of the world. Bottom line is that 16 00:01:21,890 --> 00:01:28,010 any reconciliation bill must include serious negotiations on 17 00:01:28,010 --> 00:01:33,290 the part of Medicare with the pharmaceutical industry with the cost of prescription drugs. That's what 18 00:01:33,290 --> 00:01:34,780 the American people want. 19 00:01:34,930 --> 00:01:40,970 >> And serious reconciliation bill must include expanding 20 00:01:40,970 --> 00:01:43,930 Medicare to cut dental hearing aids. 21 00:01:43,970 --> 00:01:47,630 >> My guess is that a red line for you is that a red line for you sir is that a red line for you.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/10/26/bernie-sanders-reconciliation-manchin-sinema-386136