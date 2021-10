Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 19:52 Hits: 2

Many mistakenly believe that the determining factor in getting cancer is genetics or just bad luck. In fact, simple lifestyle changes can make a huge difference.

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/opinion/578780-cancer-is-largely-preventable-but-most-people-dont-know-it