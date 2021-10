Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 01:50 Hits: 8

A New York state trooper on Wednesday was charged with murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment over the death of a girl that occurred during a high-speed chase last year, New York's attorney general ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/578849-trooper-charged-with-murdering-girl-during-high-speed-chase