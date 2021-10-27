Articles

Warner: Previous administration 'just whiffed' on handling Havana Syndrome

1 00:00:00,150 --> 00:00:06,260 >> Is there anything new that you can tell us about what you've learned about Havana syndrome. 2 00:00:06,270 --> 00:00:12,060 >> This is an area where the previous administration just whiffed. I 3 00:00:12,060 --> 00:00:17,670 was very disappointed that for example at the CIA and at 4 00:00:17,670 --> 00:00:23,580 State Department and DSD that employee's career employees 5 00:00:23,580 --> 00:00:29,990 who are victims of these attacks weren't treated seriously enough literally for years. 6 00:00:29,990 --> 00:00:35,760 The good news is now particularly director Burns has really taken the lead of of 7 00:00:35,760 --> 00:00:41,280 all the parts of federal government to make sure that those employees that are being affected. 8 00:00:41,320 --> 00:00:46,650 >> Let me be clear this is not only in the rearview mirror. Unfortunately this is still happening has 9 00:00:46,650 --> 00:00:51,990 been reported in the mainstream press. They are getting the kind of health 10 00:00:51,990 --> 00:00:57,960 care that they need and deserve. The fact that we still don't know for sure who 11 00:00:57,960 --> 00:01:04,050 did it and how it was how these attacks were carried out is is 12 00:01:04,050 --> 00:01:09,840 very very problematic to say the least. We are in a bipartisan way absolutely 13 00:01:09,840 --> 00:01:10,890 on top of this. 14 00:01:10,890 --> 00:01:16,320 >> I think the the administration when they reach their conclusion will lay that 15 00:01:16,320 --> 00:01:21,600 out. And I think it will have some you know the challenge will be when they lay it out. If 16 00:01:21,600 --> 00:01:27,030 it's a nation state that originates this this activity what we do then is going 17 00:01:27,030 --> 00:01:32,430 to pose one of the most challenging policy choices for this administration to 18 00:01:32,430 --> 00:01:32,700 date.

