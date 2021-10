Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 19:09 Hits: 5

A California man was arrested for allegedly threatening Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) last week.An indictment from May says Eugene Huelsman called the office of a person with the initials “M.G.” and threatened to hurt someone. "Tell [M.G.] to watch...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/578758-california-man-arrested-for-allegedly-threatening-gaetz