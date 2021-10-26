2021 elections: Results and implications

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021

The first major elections in the Biden era are taking place, with both parties looking to them to determine voters’ desires and develop winning strategies for the future. This year’s elections will mainly consist of statewide and local elections in New Jersey and Virginia. The latter has become especially significant in the last few weeks, as polls show a tight race between Republican Todd Youngkin and former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Historically, the 2021 off-year elections have provided great insight into the mood of voters, especially as the 2022 midterms loom. Victories for Democrats in 2017 predicted the ‘blue wave’ of 2018, just as a clean sweep in 2009 for Republicans foretold success in 2010. Key voter issues will likely center around continued COVID safety policies, economic anxiety over inflation, systemic racism, and more. How will Democrats fare in a post-Trump election? Can Republicans benefit from sagging approval for Biden? Will the polls be accurate this year?

On November 8, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar examining the results of the 2021 off-year elections, and what those results mean for both the Democratic and the Republican Parties—and the Biden Administration’s agenda. Panelists will discuss voter turnout, election administration, and ramifications for the 2022 elections.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by tweeting @BrookingsGov using the hashtag #Election2021.

