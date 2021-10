Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 22:02 Hits: 13

The head of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee said Thursday that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), one of the centrist holdouts resisting President Biden's sweeping economic agenda, is ready to get a deal. Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.)...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/577913-neal-says-sinema-is-ready-to-deal