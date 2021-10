Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 7

Progressives’ optimism for seismic social change has dwindled this week as lawmakers stare down a stagnant Congress and increasingly impatient White House. From voting rights and immigration reform to criminal justice and student debt relief,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/578115-progressives-optimism-for-large-reforms-dwindles