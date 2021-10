Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 22:14 Hits: 10

Democratic lawmakers are renewing calls to expel any member of Congress implicated in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol following reporting that witnesses recently informed congressional investigators of their coordination...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/578377-democrats-say-gop-lawmakers-implicated-in-jan-6-should-be-expelled