Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 12:00 Hits: 3

A worrying question is whether the U.S. Navy is fit and prepared for a conflict with an adversary that is at least as well equipped and armed as it is.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/578216-can-the-us-navy-fight-and-win-a-war