Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 00:53 Hits: 14

6 things to know about the Jan. 6 committee

1 00:00:07,080 --> 00:00:12,270 >> The select committee has held closed door interviews with witnesses they've subpoenaed people and 2 00:00:12,270 --> 00:00:17,700 requested what looks like thousands of pages of documents from companies from people 3 00:00:17,700 --> 00:00:25,240 involved in the January 6 attack. And Trump federal agencies. The 4 00:00:25,240 --> 00:00:30,530 chairman of the Committee Bennie Thompson Democrat from Mississippi has said that he wants to wrap everything up 5 00:00:30,530 --> 00:00:31,340 by the spring. 6 00:00:31,430 --> 00:00:36,590 >> But what form exactly that will take. We'll see. There could be some sort of report that could issued a series of 7 00:00:36,590 --> 00:00:44,380 reports over time that they still have a lot to get through. Chairman 8 00:00:44,380 --> 00:00:49,510 Thompson told me that those folks like Meadows dance and 9 00:00:49,510 --> 00:00:54,550 vino and concert hall were engaging with the committee. When I asked to see. 10 00:00:54,550 --> 00:00:58,390 Exactly how much they were engaging he said they were engaging somewhat. 11 00:00:58,390 --> 00:01:01,570 >> So what exactly that means we don't really know. 12 00:01:04,150 --> 00:01:09,790 >> It's worth keeping an eye on how involved the former president might 13 00:01:09,790 --> 00:01:14,950 be. He's currently engaged in a lawsuit against the committee over its attempt to 14 00:01:14,950 --> 00:01:18,840 pry loose White House documents really from the final days of his presidency. 15 00:01:22,010 --> 00:01:27,350 >> That's certainly possible if only held one public hearing so far over the summer with several 16 00:01:27,350 --> 00:01:33,110 Capitol Police and D.C. police officers about their experiences. It's a matter of what 17 00:01:33,110 --> 00:01:38,570 witnesses they can call to testify in what those witnesses and the committee members want 18 00:01:38,570 --> 00:01:43,940 as well. One thing that we are 19 00:01:43,940 --> 00:01:50,020 expecting is that at some point this investigation will potentially turn in work towards members of Congress who 20 00:01:50,020 --> 00:01:54,230 committee members think might be implicated somehow in the January 6 attack. 21 00:01:54,230 --> 00:01:58,470 >> Whether that will be subpoena is request for voluntary interviews.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/10/23/what-is-the-january-6-committee-384797