Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 20:18 Hits: 12

RICHMOND, Va. - Former President Obama delivered a fiery address campaigning for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe on Saturday, urging Democrats to flock to the polls and taking a number of s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/578163-obama-gives-fiery-speech-for-mcauliffe-dont-sit-this-one-out