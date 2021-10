Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 13:57 Hits: 7

HBO's Bill Maher pushed back against criticism aimed at comedian Dave Chappelle, whose Netflix special has come under fire for being transphobic."What the f--- was that reaction?" Maher said duri...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/578140-bill-maher-pushes-back-on-criticism-of-chappelle-what-the-f-was