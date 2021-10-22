Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 17:46 Hits: 3

When it comes to reconciliation, reducing the original price tag by $1.5 trillion has left a lot on the floor. President Joe Biden signaled Democrats are close now, or at least closer, to a final package.

A Medicare expansion to cover dental, hearing and vision; tax rate increases on corporations and wealthy individuals; and two years of tuition-free community college appear to be left by the wayside.

CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman lay out the specifics and discuss the politics of the bill.

Show Notes:

The post What’s the meaning of compromise? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/whats-the-meaning-of-compromise/