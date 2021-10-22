The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paris and yelling in the Rules Committee — Congressional Hits and Misses

The Rules Committee hearing by itself could have been a whole episode of Hits and Misses this week. We’re all hoping the stenographers are OK. There was also plenty of cursing from Sen. Joe Manchin III, sass from the White House podium, Paris Hilton and other celebrity sightings.

