Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 11:42 Hits: 4

A Southern California high school teacher has been placed on leave after a viral video posted Wednesday showed her wearing a fake Native American headdress while chanting and dancing.The footage showed the teacher...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/577967-california-teacher-placed-on-leave-after-video-shows-her-imitating