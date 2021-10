Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 19:18 Hits: 8

Former President Trump attack Meghan McCain and her family in a statement Friday, mocking her for saying she left ABC's "The View" due to a toxic work environment and going after her father, the late Sen. John McCai...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/578070-trump-attacks-meghan-mccain-and-her-family