Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

Rep. Liz Cheney is using her platform on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to take direct aim at Donald Trump - and become a foil to the former president and de facto leader of the GOP.Since she...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/577704-cheney-becomes-gops-trump-foil