Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 10:01 Hits: 3

The Jan. 6 committee's vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated wit...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/577673-bannon-eyed-as-key-link-between-white-house-jan-6-riot