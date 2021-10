Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 20:00 Hits: 2

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/577644-house-gop-leaders-urge-no-vote-on-bannon-contempt