Harris: Not giving up on voting rights

1 00:00:01,430 --> 00:00:06,630 >> What what options you Democrats have left on voting rights it's clear that Republicans are not going 2 00:00:06,630 --> 00:00:12,270 to support this. Well let's start with what just happened. Which is the United States Senate 3 00:00:12,270 --> 00:00:15,180 and members of the United States Senate had an opportunity. 4 00:00:15,840 --> 00:00:21,780 >> To uphold the importance of every American's right to exercise their 5 00:00:21,780 --> 00:00:27,510 fundamental right in a democracy which is the right to vote. And. When 6 00:00:27,510 --> 00:00:33,300 presented with this opportunity the Democrats unanimously upheld the importance 7 00:00:33,300 --> 00:00:39,010 of that right. And the Republicans sadly unanimously failed to do so. 8 00:00:39,010 --> 00:00:44,250 So we're not going to give up. We're not deterred but there's still a lot of work 9 00:00:44,250 --> 00:00:49,530 to do and I think it's really a sad day. But that Senator Schumer the majority leader he spoke well in 10 00:00:49,530 --> 00:00:51,910 reminding us of America's history. 11 00:00:52,020 --> 00:00:57,870 >> And sadly we have seen these moments before. I'd like to think that we have evolved 12 00:00:57,870 --> 00:01:03,240 as a nation and that we would not have to return to a moment where the United States Senate 13 00:01:03,240 --> 00:01:09,540 would have to debate yet in this situation fail as a body to even move forward protections 14 00:01:09,540 --> 00:01:13,860 as it relates to the right to vote. So we're not going to give up. We have never given up. 15 00:01:13,860 --> 00:01:19,060 >> Those of us who have fought for the right of every American to be able to express their voice through their vote. 16 00:01:19,060 --> 00:01:20,670 I'm going to continue to do the work.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/10/20/harris-not-giving-up-on-voting-rights-381908