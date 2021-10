Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 01:09 Hits: 11

Former President Trump on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of his own social media network called "TRUTH Social.""I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world wh...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/577712-trump-announces-new-social-media-network-called-truth