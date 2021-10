Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 15:39 Hits: 4

The Trump Organization will face a criminal investigation regarding its financial dealings surrounding a New York golf course.The Westchester County district attorney's office has subpoenaed records from Trump Nati...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/577569-new-york-county-launches-new-investigation-into-trump-organization