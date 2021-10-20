Articles

‘Bannon stands alone’: Chairman recommends holding Trump ally in contempt

1 00:00:00,390 --> 00:00:05,790 >> It's shocking to me shocking that anyone would not do anything in 2 00:00:05,790 --> 00:00:09,240 their power to assist our investigation. 3 00:00:10,990 --> 00:00:16,240 >> So it's a shame that Mr. Bannon has put us in this position but 4 00:00:16,240 --> 00:00:21,890 we won't take no for an answer. We believe Mr. Bannon has information relevant 5 00:00:21,890 --> 00:00:27,740 to our probe and we'll use the tools at our disposal to get that information 6 00:00:27,740 --> 00:00:33,790 . Mr. Bannon stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena. 7 00:00:33,790 --> 00:00:39,710 That's not acceptable. No one in this country no matter how wealthy how 8 00:00:39,710 --> 00:00:45,470 powerful is above the law. Left on addressed this defiance may 9 00:00:45,470 --> 00:00:50,680 encourage others to follow Mr. Bannon down the same path. 10 00:00:50,690 --> 00:00:56,060 >> There isn't a different set of rules for Mr. Bannon. He knows this. He knows that 11 00:00:56,060 --> 00:00:59,200 there are consequences for outright defiance. 12 00:00:59,420 --> 00:01:04,850 >> And he's chosen the path toward criminal contempt by taking this position.

