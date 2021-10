Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 20:27 Hits: 1

A University of Kentucky student was pronounced dead at a Lexington hospital after being found unresponsive at a fraternity house Monday night, a spokesperson for the university announced Tuesday.A coroner ruled th...

Read more https://thehill.com/legal/577441-university-of-kentucky-student-dies-after-being-found-unresponsive-at-frat-house