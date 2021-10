Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Tuesday to refer former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal charges, teeing up a full...

