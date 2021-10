Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 13:53 Hits: 1

Former President Trump lambasted the media on Tuesday for what he said was too-favorable coverage of former Secretary of State Colin Powell after his death on Monday."Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mis...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/577355-trump-criticizes-media-for-treating-powell-beautifully-in-death