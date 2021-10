Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 15:30 Hits: 6

Radio host Howard Stern tore into NBA superstar Kyrie Irving over the guard's refusal to receive a coronavirus vaccination, calling him "the biggest idiot in the country right now.""Talk about stupid, there's some...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/577370-howard-stern-mocks-top-idiot-in-the-country-kyrie-irving-over-anti-vaccine