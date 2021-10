Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 00:21 Hits: 1

Two longtime House Democrats announced on Monday that they won’t seek reelection, creating more open seats as the party faces tough political headwinds in next year’s midterm elections. Departing Reps. Mike Doyle (Pa.) and David Price (N.C.)...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/577316-two-house-democrats-to-retire-ahead-of-challenging-midterms