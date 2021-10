Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 12:07 Hits: 1

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, the first Black American to serve in the post, died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/577152-colin-powell-dies-at-age-of-84