Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 12:57 Hits: 1

Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent behind the controversial "Steele Dossier" that gathered intel on possible links between former President Trump and Russia, has defended himself and his work against critics in his...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/577153-author-of-controversial-trump-russia-dossier-speaks-out-i-stand-by-the-work-we