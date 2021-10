Articles

Former Rep. Dan Benishek (R-Mich.), who served three terms in Congress before retiring at the end of 2016, died on Friday at the age of 69.Benishek’s family announced his death in a statement on Saturday, but did not mention a cause of death.“We are...

