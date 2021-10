Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 20:47 Hits: 6

Democrats face tortuous choices in how to potentially pick and choose from proposals to invest in child care and promote women's participation in the workforce as they look for ways to scale back their massive legislation to expand the nation’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/577015-democrats-want-to-bolster-working-women-but-face-tortuous-choices