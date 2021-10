Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 23:29 Hits: 6

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say constant finger-pointing between the Pentagon and State Department is making it difficult to get a full accounting of the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/577001-pentagon-state-department-square-off-on-afghanistan-accountability