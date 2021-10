Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 19:35 Hits: 0

Former Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee (D), who was among the longest-serving congressmen in history, died on Wednesday at the age of 92.In a statement, Kildee's nephew and fellow congressman Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) remembered him as "an incredible...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/576613-former-rep-dale-kildee-dies-at-92