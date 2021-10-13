Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Schiff: Those who don't cooperate with Jan. 6 committee will be held in criminal contempt

>> We're not messing around if people don't show up. The people don't provide the documents they're compelled to. We intend to take up criminal contempt and refer to the Justice Department and we expect that it will be prosecuted. So we intend to move quickly.

