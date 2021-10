Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 16:00 Hits: 3

Democrats are facing a firestorm of criticism over a proposal to increase the amount of bank account information reported to the IRS, posing a challenge as they craft their wide-ranging social spending bill.The pro...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/577017-democrats-face-growing-storm-over-irs-reporting-provision