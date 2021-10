Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 18:09 Hits: 3

Democrats are trolling Donald Trump over Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's efforts to distance himself from the former president, including by flying a plane near his Mar-a-Lago resort asking why...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/577056-democrats-troll-trump-over-virginia-governors-race